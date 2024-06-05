USAID-PAA Sensitises MMDAs On Accountability

Linda Ofori-Kwafo

The US Agency for International Development (USAID), through its flagship initiative, the Ghana Performance Accountability Activity (PAA) is supporting Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) and citizen groups to engage service providers and Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) on identified corruption related issues for redress.

In view of this, a regional sensitization workshop has been organised to introduce the USAID/PAA to key stakeholders, encourage participation, identify opportunities, and explore strategies to overcome potential challenges.

The participants included representatives from the Regional Coordinating Councils, Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies, CSOs, community-based non-governmental organisations, and influential leaders.

Speaking at the workshop, the PAA Deputy Chief of Party, Linda Ofori-Kwafo, said the project will enhance the capacity of the government partners, including sector agencies and district assemblies.

The rest are CSOs, and community-based organizations that would implement behavior-led capacity-building and institutional strengthening interventions.

PAA is a five – year activity that supports the government to deliver and improve quality local public services and accountability to civil society.

It also enhances the responsiveness of service providers to citizens’ demands for quality essential services.

PAA is implemented by Democracy International in collaboration with the government and local CSOs including the Rural Aid Alliance Foundation (RAAF), the leading activity implementation in the Western Region.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Sekondi