Kurt Shows New Mothers Love

Kurt (2nd L) with one of the new mothers

The President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, in commemorating his birthday over the weekend, spent the day with new mothers and staff at the Maternity Block of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

In the words of President Simeon-Okraku, he wanted to give himself a strong reminder of the process of childbirth after nine months of pregnancy.

In the course of the visit, the GFA President was informed of the sad situation facing several mothers who, after delivery, had been detained by the hospital because they had been unable to settle their medical bills. Visibly touched by the information shared by the Medical Officer in charge of the Department, President Simeon-Okraku paid the medical bills of some nursing mothers at the Maternity Block of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

In an emotionally charged atmosphere, the GFA President helped to ease the pain and frustration of 31 mothers who were beneficiaries of his positive gesture, aimed at alleviating the financial burden on the women who had given birth but were unable to settle their medical bills.

The beneficiaries thanked the GFA President for the gesture and wished him well on his birthday, pouring out joyful and tearful emotions that were so moving and touching.

President Simeon-Okraku, who was moved by the emotional scenes, paid a substantial amount of money to support the needy new mothers.

The mothers can now smile and go back home to their families so they can provide basic requirements for their babies in an environment devoid of the stress that they have endured for weeks, and in the case of a few of the mothers, months.

The GFA President was accompanied by GFA Executive Council member, Samuel Aboabire, and some Senior Management members, Heads of Departments and staff at the Ghana Football Association to commemorate his birthday at the Maternity block of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

Deputy General Secretary Ama Brobey-Williams, Chief of Staff Michael Osekre, Head of Public Relations and Strategy, Neil Armstrong-Mortagbe, Head of Marketing, Jamil Maraby, Head of IT, Francis Adu, Director of the GFA Foundation, Malcolm Frazier Appeadu, Human Resource Manager, Keziah Agyekumwaa Afosa, RFAs Coordinator Michael Daasebere and senior figures from all departments accompanied the GFA President.