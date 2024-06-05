‘Government Should Support GFA’

Dr. Richard Duah Nsenkyire

History-making uncrowned league champions Samartex 1996 FC President, Dr. Richard Duah Nsenkyire, is urging government to rally unflinching support for the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

To him, such intervention brings substantial income not only to the footballing world, but to the economy as a whole.

Responding to his wish should he cross path with President Akufo-Addo, he told Asempa Sports morning show host Maestro that government supporting the FA is his topmost priority.

“Government should support the GFA, it will certainly bring substantial income to the economy. Government should also help promote the league in terms of corporate support. Government should support the FA in terms of infrastructure,” he said.

Samartex are expected to be crowned as Ghana champions with two games remaining, and in explaining what accounted for the remarkable feat, he attributed it to a conscious effort from the board, management, technical, medical, playing body and the fans.

The Samartex boss poured cold water on rumours that his players are pampered and are one of the highly paid teams.

He admitted that all is not well in football, but gave the assurance that there is light at the end of the tunnel.

Samartex joined the elite league last season, but have improved tremendously this season and are on the verge of writing their names in gold.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum