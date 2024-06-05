Ronaldo, Others Welcome Mbappé

Ronaldo can’t wait to watch Mbappé light up the Bernabeu just like Mbappé watched him while growing up

Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo and a number of the team’s stars have welcomed Kylian Mbappé to the club after Madrid confirmed the forward’s arrival on a five-year contract.

Madrid finally announced the signing of Mbappé on Monday, bringing an end to one of football’s longest-running and high-profile transfer sagas.

Mbappé described the move as “a dream come true,” on his Instagram account, saying “nobody can understand how excited I am right now” alongside photos of himself wearing Madrid kit during a trial at the club as a youngster — including one photo with then-Madrid star Ronaldo.

Mbappé will join a Madrid side who are already reigning Spanish and European champions after they completed a double last season, winning LaLiga by a 10-point margin and beating Borussia Dortmund 2-0 in Saturday’s Champions League final.

Sources told ESPN that he will earn €15 million a year after tax at Madrid, and will receive a €150 million ($16.2m) signing-on fee, to be paid over the length of his contract.

Several of Mbappé’s new Madrid teammates posted on social media to welcome his arrival.

Ahead of Madrid’s official announcement of the signing on Monday, Vinícius Júnior posted a “watch” emoji in anticipation of the news.

“Welcome to your new home,” goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois posted in French.

France teammate Eduardo Camavinga shared a photo of himself with Mbappé on international duty, while midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni posted “welcome home bro!”

Even Brazil forward Rodrygo Goes — whose place in the Madrid starting 11 could be threatened by Mbappé’s arrival — seemed happy to welcome the France star, posting a series of heart eye emojis.

Mbappé is on international duty with France ahead of this summer’s European Championship.

Madrid have not yet confirmed when he will be presented at the Bernabéu, although that is expected to take place after his involvement with France has been concluded.