Be Circumspect With Social Media Remarks – Henry Quartey

The Minister of the Interior, Henry Quartey, has cautioned users of social media to be circumspect in their commentaries, especially in the lead up to the December elections in order not to face the wrath of the law.

The minister, who said this when he paid a working visit to the Headquarters of the Ghana Police Service, said people have for sometime now used social media to make disparaging remarks against others, causing fear and panic among the populace.

He said government has called on the security agencies and relevant institutions such as the courts to deal with individuals fond of perpetuating disparaging comments to tarnish the image of others to achieve their parochial interests.

He said, “Social media has become a place where everybody threatens anybody and say things anyhow. They sit in the comfort of their rooms and threaten that ‘on the day of the elections we will butcher them’. Anybody who makes such remarks, we will go after you, because that is what the law says. Your actions should not incite the public, it must not create fear and panic in the public.”

“There is free speech, free association, free movement but we must not create fear and panic. It is not to victimise anybody but to follow the law. I think that they should begin to wind up knowing that when you do so we will look for you, and we will let the law take its course,” he added.

The minister also assured the public of government’s readiness not to interfere with the electoral processes but to ensure a free, fair, and transparent election in 2024, while also urging all security agencies including the Ghana Police Service not to make any attempt to engage in partisan politics which would undermine the integrity of the profession.

He further said the visit will result in more efficient plans, better resources, and enhanced cooperation to guarantee the security and welfare of Ghanaians, while advising them to carry out their responsibilities with professionalism, efficacy, and efficiency to guard and maintain the nation’s peace and security.

Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, for his part, also commended the Interior Ministry for their support to the police over the years, while lauding personnel of the service for the sacrifices they continue to make for the country.

He also thanked other sister security agencies for their collaboration, as well as Ghanaians for understanding the limitations and criticisms that has strengthened them.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah