Patient Safety Initiative Launched

A patient safety initiative has been launched at the Premier Care Hospital in Accra. The project is a collaboration between Elijeko Foundation and the Patient Safety Movement Foundation.

This initiative underscores Elijeko Foundation’s dedication to elevating healthcare standards across West Africa, combining their health education expertise with the Patient Safety Movement Foundation’s specialised knowledge.

The programme piloting from Premier Care Hospital marks the beginning of a regional expansion, aiming to revolutionise patient care standards.

Other training activities conducted included CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation) live skills training and stop the bleed training, aimed at equipping the staff at Premier Care Hospital with vital emergency response skills.

Additionally, sessions on dementia care and cultivating a safety culture within healthcare settings were conducted.

Mr. Andrews Kwabena Nyantakyi, CEO of Elijeko Foundation, expressed optimism, stating, “This initiative signifies a pivotal moment in our mission to enhance healthcare outcomes in West Africa.

He added, “By joining forces with the Patient Safety Movement Foundation and launching at Premier Care Hospital, we are setting a strong foundation for a safer healthcare future.

“Our goal is to cultivate an environment where patient safety is paramount, and every patient receives the highest standard of care.”

A special session on dementia care led by Dr. Brittany Lamb was conducted, focusing on enhancing the care for patients with dementia.

Also adding a significant dimension to the initiative, was Dr. Sanaz Massoumi, an esteemed expert in patient safety, who provided an enlightening session on cultivating a culture of safety within healthcare settings.

Her presentation drew upon the global efforts and successes of the Patient Safety Movement Foundation, emphasising the importance of creating safe care environments and fostering a proactive approach to patient safety.

Mr. Samuel Kofi Baah Asante Ampadu, CEO of Premier Care Hospital, on his part, emphasised their commitment to the initiative, aligning with their mission of providing exceptional care.

“We are honoured to be the first hospital in this transformative journey. At Premier Care Hospital, we are dedicated to providing exceptional care to our patients, and this initiative aligns perfectly with our mission.

“By integrating the latest in patient safety protocols and practices, we aim to not only improve outcomes but also to lead by example in healthcare excellence,” he stated.

The initiative focuses on comprehensive safety measures, including the implementation of international best practices, enhancing staff training, and fostering a culture of transparency and accountability.

It also emphasises the importance of community involvement, ensuring that patients and families are integral to the care process.

By Clifford Owusu