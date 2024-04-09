Toase Chief Admonishes Aspiring MP

Nana Yim Awere Ababio and his guests

Chief of Toase in the Ashanti Region, Nana Yim Awere Ababio, has advised Seth Osei Akoto, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for the Atwima Mponua Constituency, to avoid insults and attacks during his campaigns.

According to the traditional ruler, this will bring about peace and tranquility in the area during this year’s general election.

The chief said the differences in political ideology should not divide any community or group of persons, urging Ghanaians to recognize the importance of unity.

Nana Awere Ababio gave the admonition after the aspiring MP and some NPP constituency executives paid a courtesy call on him at his palace in Toase to seek his blessings ahead of the 2024 general election.

The visit was also intended to extend the aspiring MP’s fraternal greetings to the chief, as well as to expand collaborations that would promote the area’s development.

Mr. Akoto dethroned the former Minister for Youth and Sports, Isaac Kwame Asiamah during the NPP parliamentary primary last year with 377 votes.

In his remarks, the MP aspirant thanked the chief and his elders for his support, guidance and blessings.

He announced that he was embarking on a thank you tour to show his gratitude to the chiefs, churches, and stakeholders who played critical roles in his victory.

When elected as the MP for the area, Seth Akoto promised to adopt a special policy for farmers, traders, and fisher folks, as well as a scholarship for students and teachers who desired to further their studies outside of the country.

Akoto reiterated his commitment to promoting the development of Atwima Mponua, emphasizing that the constituency will undergo transformation under his leadership.

He urged voters to vote massively for him and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia so that they could continue the positive policies and initiatives implemented by the Akufo-Addo government.

From David Afum, Kumasi