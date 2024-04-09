‘Let’s Bridge Academia, Industry Gap’

A section of the matriculants. INSET: Dr. Loretta Abena Sarpong

Sales and marketing expert and women’s development advocate, Dr. Loretta Abena Sarpong, has highlighted the importance of academia partnering with industry to bridge the gap that currently separates these two spheres.

She emphasised that such collaboration is essential for providing students with the necessary knowledge and skills to align with the evolving trends of the industry, thereby accelerating development and growth.

Addressing attendees at the 27th BlueCrest University College Matriculation ceremony under the theme, “From Grit To Greatness: Navigating The Educational Landscape,” Dr. Sarpong stressed the need for academic institutions to work closely with industry players to prepare students and graduates for successful integration into the workforce.

“It is high time we engaged industry professionals in training students on the ever-changing dynamics of the sector through collaborative efforts between academia and industry. This approach ensures that our graduates are well-equipped for the workplace post-education,” she remarked.

Dr. Sarpong also encouraged matriculants to strive for excellence by actively participating in academic activities and contributing meaningfully to their educational journey.

Group CEO of BlueCrest University College, Pankaj Maheshwari, commended the matriculants and urged them to view failures as opportunities for growth.

He emphasized the importance of celebrating achievements with humility while recognizing their potential to positively impact the world.

Vice Rector of BlueCrest University College, Eric Hanson, reiterated the institution’s commitment to students’ academic success across various disciplines.

Mr. Hanson encouraged students to leverage the University’s resources, support services, and extracurricular activities, urging them to actively engage in academic discussions, seize leadership opportunities, and build meaningful connections with their peers.

A total of 190 students from diverse fields such as Fashion, Business, IT, Cybersecurity, and Event Management participated in the ceremony, marking the beginning of their academic journey at BlueCrest University College.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke