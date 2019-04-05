Be Honest In Endorsing Passports For ROPAA – Pastors Told

Rev Dr Ernest Adu-Gyamfi

A MEMBER of the committee for the implementation of the Representation of the People’s Amendment Act (ROPAA), Rev Dr Ernest Adu-Gyamfi has asked Ministers of the gospel to be honest in executing their role of endorsing official forms, including passports, for people.

He said several concerns have been raised about people holding Ghanaian passport outside the country who are not Ghanaians, and these concerns, as legitimate as they are, have implications for the country.

According to him, the concerns came up during consultative forums of the committee as it sought views on ROPAA that seeks to provide an opportunity for Ghanaians living abroad to participate in general elections in their various locations across the world.

Addressing the 31st annual refresher course, retreat and business of the Ministers’ Conference of the Ghana Baptist Convention at Ejura, Dr Adu-Gyamfi who is also the Vice Chairman of the National Peace Council questioned whether reverend ministers are also being compromised or the other in performing these duties.

“One of the officers with the privilege to sign and endorse passport form is a reverend minister. The question then is: how did these non-Ghanaians get access to Ghanaian passports? How honest are we in executing these roles of endorsing official forms which may have implications for our country?” he asked rhetorically.

Rev Dr Adu-Gyamfi noted that Ghana is the only country for Ghanaians for which reason everyone, including ministers of the gospel, ought to do their best possible to serve the nation by diligently doing what is right.

The conference, which was held on the theme: “The Spiritual Growth of the Minister: Attitude and Aptitude,” brought together hundreds of pastors of the Ghana Baptist Convention for retreat.

Rev Adu-Gyamfi added that the ministerial call is a call to servanthood and should therefore not be viewed along tribal or political lines as some have done.

“In some case, the progress and success of others are not appreciated and emulated because some ministers tend to habour negative thoughts and views about these persons,” he pointed out and continued that these negative attitudes were hindering the progress of such people’s personal lives, the ministries, church, and the convention.

“It is my prayer that this year’s conference will help us see ourselves as servants called by God to serve our master Jesus Christ. In him, there is no Jew, Greek or Gentile,” he asserted.

President of the conference, Rev Charles Owusu Ampofo was not happy about the degradation caused to the environment.

He wants groups, reverend ministers and state actors to consider environment destruction as a national catastrophe, intimating that it takes 25 years to restore degraded land.

From Ernest Kofi Adu, Ejura