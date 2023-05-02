Be Patriotic, Dedicated – Bawumia Charges NACOC Officers

The Vice President presenting an award to one of the cadet officers

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia was a special guest of honour at the passing out parade of the Intake 7 of the Narcotics Control Commission, which programme took place at the Ghana Immigration Academy and Training School at Assin Fosu in the Central Region.

An excited Vice President who had cause to recently defend the government’s creation of two million of job opportunities for Ghanaians tweeted thus “I noted that our Government has created many opportunities for the recruitment of personnel into the security services. As an example, when we assumed office in 2017 the Immigration Service had a total staff of 2,850 officers. Today, six years later, the number has increased to 14,300 as we have increased training, accommodation and other facilities.”

By contrast he said “in the eight years before we came into office, the number of people recruited into the Immigration Service was less than 500 in total.”

In his address to the new officers, he charged them to abide by the principles of hard work, patriotism and integrity in the performance of their duties.