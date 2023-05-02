‘Gunman’ Remanded

The suspect

A SIXTY-SIX-year-old man who has been scaring farmers at Atomfoso with gun shots, Adjei Kwesi Nsiah Sowah, has been remanded into police custody by a Berekum Circuit Court to re-appear on Thursday, May 4, 2023, for a threat of death.

Adjei Kwesi Nsiah Sowah was arrested last Thursday and charged with the offence of threat of death.

The complainant in the case, Isaac Obeng reported to Bono Regional Police CID after the Berekum District Police failed to act on his complaint that the suspect had threatened to kill him for complaining about his sporadic gun shooting activities in the community, which has put fear into residents especially farmers and school children, making them unable to go about their daily activities.

Prosecutor Chief Inspector Emmanuel Sampson told the court presided by judge Akumsam Augustine that the suspect threatened the complainant with death after he shot in the direction of the complainant’s home, and some of the pellets dropped into the compound.

When the complainant expressed fears to the son of the suspect, the suspect threatened to kill him if he dares complain again about his gun-wielding activities.

According to him, true to his words the suspect the following day displayed the gun as the complainant passed by, and boasted he could kill anyone without fear since he has the police as friends.

The issue was reported to Seikwa Police and later to Berekum District Police and subsequently to the Regional Police CID for action.

The Prosecutor therefore asked the judge to remand the suspect to allow further investigation into the case. The suspect was therefore remanded into police custody to re-appear on May 4, 2023.

FROM Daniel Y Dayee, Berekum