Be Purposeful, Humble – Dr. Banahene To CSU Students

Dr. Stephen Banahene delivering his message

The Acting Vice-Chancellor of the Christian Service University (CSU), Dr. Stephen Banahene, has urged newly admitted students to pursue their studies with purpose, humility, perseverance, and integrity, as they begin their academic journey at the institution.

Speaking at the university’s 50th matriculation ceremony, which also marked the second since CSU attained its Presidential Charter, Dr. Banahene cautioned students against examination malpractice and indiscipline, stressing that any student caught cheating would be rusticated for one academic year.

“Find your purpose, persevere, be humble, be smart with your studies, and step out of your comfort zone to explore,” he advised.

The colourful event, held on the university’s campus in Kumasi, officially welcomed 1,148 students into various academic programmes for the 2025/2026 academic year. Out of the total, 907 are females (79%) and 241 are males (21%). The breakdown includes 8 diploma students (0.7%), 962 undergraduates (83.8%), and 178 postgraduates (15.5%).

Dr. Banahene, who was presiding over his first matriculation since assuming office, commended the new students for choosing Christian Service University, describing it as one of Ghana’s most reputable private tertiary institutions.

“This university is among the top-notch institutions in Ghana, producing legends in various fields of expertise. These legends walked the same paths you are walking today, and discovered their potential in this same environment,” he noted.

He emphasised that matriculation was not only a formal admission process but also a solemn commitment to uphold the university’s core values of Excellence and Integrity.

Dr. Banahene revealed that 840 students (73%) of those admitted had completed their registration, made up of 98 postgraduates (11.67%), 738 undergraduates (87.86%), and 4 diploma students (0.48%).

He encouraged the students to make the most of their stay on campus by maintaining discipline, building friendships, and preparing to contribute meaningfully to national development.

“We need people who are bold and confident to move this country to the next stage of development, and we want those people to come from this cohort,” he said.

Dr. Banahene reaffirmed CSU’s commitment to providing a nurturing academic environment and called on the students to become worthy ambassadors of the university after their graduation.

“Together, we will make your stay at this university fruitful and memorable so that you will go into the world as proud ambassadors of Christian Service University — a place of Excellence and Integrity,” he concluded.

FROM David Afum, Kumasi