Moliy, Tyla’s ‘Body Go’ Debuts UK Afrobeats Chart

Moliy and Tyla

Moliy and Tyla’s new single “Body Go”, a fusion of R&B, Pop, Amapiano, and Afrobeats that’s all about confidence, freedom and self-expression, has debuted number two on the official UK Afrobeats Chart for the week October 25 to October 31.

Following the release on October 17, 2025, this global dance anthem features the two artistes bringing their unique styles together to create an empowering song for the ultimate girls’ night out.

The track, produced by FRNCH and Grammy-winning producer DEE/MA, blends pulsating Amapiano basslines with smooth Afrobeats melodies and irresistible hooks.

According to Moliy, “Body Go is a playful and light song that feels like you’re out with your girls, not thinking too hard, just living and moving”. Tyla adds that meeting Moliy in New York felt like meeting an old friend, and their chemistry radiates through the track.

The music video for “Body Go”, directed by Nathan Tettey, captures the high-energy and celebratory vibe of the song, showcasing the artistes’ cultural roots and confidence. With “Body Go”, Moliy and Tyla are reaffirming Africa’s powerful presence in shaping the future of global music.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke