‘Crowned & Nurtured’ Set For December

Flashback: A scene from last year’s event

This December, Accra will host one of the most anticipated lifestyle and cultural experiences of the year, “Crowned & Nurtured 2025”, happening on December 13-14 at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel.

More than an event, Crowned & Nurtured is a movement, an immersive celebration of African beauty, culture, creativity, and empowerment. This year’s edition honours the evolution of hair, fashion, and identity across generations; from the ancestral roots of African hair artistry to modern-day expressions of style and confidence.

Guests can expect two unforgettable days filled with activities that blend education, entertainment, and empowerment, the organisers said.

The highlights include a catwalk through the centuries; a live showcase of hairstyles and fashion inspired by every era of African beauty.

Other attractions are workshops and masterclasses led by experts across industries, from beauty and wellness to finance, business, and personal growth.

Available will be Kids’ Zone and Family Space, a safe and fun environment featuring games, bouncy castles, face painting, and learning activities, making this a family-friendly experience.

There will also be beauty and wellness booths with live hair, nail, and makeup sessions where guests can enjoy on-the-spot pampering and connect with top beauty brands.

The Beach Experience will have a vibrant after-party by the ocean, offering music, networking, and relaxation in true “Detty December” style.

With an expected attendance of 5,000+ guests from Ghana and the diaspora, the event promises to unite stylists, entrepreneurs, families, and cultural enthusiasts under one empowering theme, celebrating who we are and how far we’ve come.

Diaspora guests will enjoy exclusive room packages through the event’s partnership with La Palm Royal Beach Hotel, providing a luxurious coastal retreat and easy access to the festivities.