MzGee Supports Haruna’s ‘No Long Hair’ Order

MzGee

Entertainment Broadcaster, MzGee, known in real life as Gloria Akpene Nyarku, has applauded the Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu over his comment on enforcing that all Senior High School (SHS) students keep low haircuts.

Over the week, Haruna Iddrisu weighed in on the debate about hairstyles in Senior High Schools.

According to him, students won’t be allowed to wear long hair in school, as it might distract them from learning and affect character development. Mr. Iddrisu emphasised that schools are meant for molding character, not hosting beauty contests.

He warned that if students are allowed to wear long hair, it could lead to other demands, such as changes in dress code or footwear.

Mr. Iddrisu’s comments come after a viral video showed a student crying while getting her hair cut before starting SHS, sparking a heated debate about school grooming rules and personal expression.

Excerpt of the video of the minister addressing the matter was shared by MzGee on Instagram under the caption, “Case closed!!! Simply put, if you can’t adhere to the rules of the system, find a system that adhere to yours! Thank you, Mr. Minister! We have bigger challenges with our Senior High School Education and I trust you will find ways to IMPROVE majority of them if not all, Sir!”

Social media users have been divided over Haruna Iddrisu’s comments on the SHS hairstyles. Many have expressed disagreement with his stance, arguing that, the minister’s comments are restrictive and outdated, stifling personal expression and individuality.

Some users pointed out that there are more pressing issues in Ghana’s education system that need attention, rather than focusing on hairstyles, while others questioned the minister’s priorities, highlighting the need for better infrastructure, qualified teachers, and improved learning conditions in schools.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke