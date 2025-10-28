GFA Holds Thanksgiving Service in Sakumono for Black Stars’ World Cup Qualification

The Church Service

THE GHANA Football Association (GFA) continued its thanksgiving celebrations for the Black Stars’ qualification to the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a special service at the Christ The King Anglican Church in Sakumono on Sunday, October 26, 2025.

Led by GFA President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, the service brought together members of the football fraternity, GFA officials, and passionate supporters to offer thanks to God for Ghana’s return to football’s biggest stage.

President Simeon-Okraku was accompanied by Chief of Staff Michael Osekre, Executive Council Members Samuel Aboabire and Eugene Noel Nobel, Deputy General Secretary Ama Brobey-Williams, Chief Finance Officer Collins Dei, and Director of the GFA Technical Centre, Winifred Mawudeku.

Also in attendance were notable figures from the football community, including GHALCA Chairman John Ansah, Dreams FC President Jiji Mohammed Alifoe, Vice President Prince Abdul Hamid, FA staff, and members of the Ghana supporters’ fraternity, who joined in the spirit of celebration.

In his address, President Simeon-Okraku expressed profound gratitude to God for guiding the Black Stars through their qualification campaign and reaffirmed the GFA’s commitment to advancing football development at all levels.

He also extended appreciation to the clergy and the Christian community for their continuous prayers and support for the national teams.

The leadership of Christ The King Anglican Church commended the GFA for prioritizing thanksgiving and prayer, noting that spiritual grounding is vital to sustaining success.

The service featured hymns of praise, words of encouragement, and prayers for victory and unity as Ghana prepares for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Sunday’s event followed an earlier thanksgiving service held on Friday, October 24, 2025, at the Imam Malik Hamburg Mosque in Maamobi, underscoring the GFA’s inclusive interfaith expression of gratitude.

BY Wletsu Ransford