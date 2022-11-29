Be Selective About What You Put On Social Media- Anita Erskine

TV & radio personality, Anita Erskine has advised her followers to be tactful in their usage of social media.

In a tweet on Tuesday, she asked them to be mindful of the things they put out there on their social media.

She believes it is becoming unhealthy when people share every update of their life on social media.

“Social media is an open invitation to your soul. Be selective about what you put on it, stay with it, and do with it. By God’s grace, you’re on a mission. And not everyone is invited to be a part of it! #HappyTuesday!” she wrote.

Anita is one of the most celebrated names in Ghana’s showbiz industry but managed to live a private life.