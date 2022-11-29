Efia Odo Crushes On Mohammed Kudus?

Socialite Efia Odo has been receiving a lot of criticism for inquiring if Black Stars’ player Mohammed Kudus is not in a relationship.

After Kudus was named Man of the match in the game between Ghana’s national team, Black Stars and South Korea which ended 3:2 on Monday in favour of Ghana, Efia took to Twitter to congratulate him.

But it wasn’t just about congratulations as she also asked about his relationship status.

She wrote, “Man of the match definitely goes to Kudus. Is he single? I’m asking for my friend. She’s not on social media.”

The tweet has been giving different interpretations with many saying she wanted to add Kudus to her list of men.

“We all know you are asking for yourself since Kwesi Arthur in mind no Dey,” @OG_90s tweeted.

“Go n finish him as U did to the other one,” @Nphabulous also wrote.