‘Beach Soccer, A Potential Industry’

THE CHAIRMAN of the Ghana Beach Soccer, Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, has described his outfit as a huge potential industry which deserves more attention.

The ace broadcast journalist believes any administration that accords the sport the needed attention will end up creating jobs, offering opportunities and establish a completely new industry in the country.

Reacting to political parties’ promise to support the growth, development and promotion of the sand sport in Ghana, he considered the sport’s mention as welcome news.

He said, “If a sport is specifically mentioned in any manifesto, that can only be good news. Whether or not promises become reality is another matter altogether. But we are encouraged by the mention of beach soccer and the discussions it has generated, especially regarding the potential creation of jobs for the youth.”

He blamed the slow development of the game in the country on the lack of boldness and a clear understanding that policymakers have regarding long-term planning and vision for non-traditional sports.

Ampofo Ankrah, who is also the Communications Director for African Beach Soccer Union (ABSU), added, “Let’s put the actual game aside for a moment and explore what else comes with beach soccer as a potential industry.

“Sports tourism, transportation, hospitality, sale of food and beverages, coastal regeneration, sanitation, recreational- health, entertainment, festivals and culture….just to mention a few related potential areas of interest.

“I say this with the greatest respect that any leader who truly believes in the youth of Ghana and their development through education and sports would grab beach soccer as a baby with both hands and invest in its potential. So let’s all wait and see who will walk the talk,” he stated.

