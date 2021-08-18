Beating Nigeria In WAFU Women’s Championship Is Extra Sweet -Veep Bawumia

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has showered praises on Hasaacas Ladies for winning the maiden Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) Women’s Champions League WAFU Zone B tournament.

He lauded the team for their resilience and achieving such a remarkable feat, saying that winning the trophy was a joyous moment but “beating the Nigerians was extra sweet and is like Tottenham beating Arsenals in the English Premier League,” drawing laughter from the audience.

Dr. Bawumia alluded to the fierce rivalry between Ghana and Nigeria in the football circles which makes victory over them more joyous, saying; “I was able to tease my Nigerian friends when we beat them”.

On behalf of the President and the government, Dr. Bawumia presented a cheque for GHC50,000 to the team in recognition for their efforts and making Ghana proud.

Vice President Bawumia made the remarks when a delegation from the Ghana Football Association and Hasaacas Ladies presented the WAFU Zone B Cup and other trophies they won in Ghana Women’s League in the just-ended football season.

The team and Management of Haasacas Ladies were at the Jubilee House, the seat of government, to express their appreciation to the Vice President for his financial support before going to Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire, for the tournament.

Vice President Bawumia also sent a delegation to the team’s camp at Prampram to offer them words of encouragement before their departure.

The Vice President said winning the WAFU Championship had raised the image of the nation’s women football and thus, written their names in the history book.

Dr. Bawumia urged the team to replicate their performance at the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Women’s Championship slated for Egypt later this year.

Yusif Basigi, the Head Coach of the team, thanked the Vice President for his financial and morale support, saying “You set the pace for others to follow”.

He promised to work harder in order to do well in the CAF Women’s Championship in Egypt.

Janet Egyir, the Captain of the team, also thanked the Vice President for his support and encouragement and pledged to win more laurels for the nation.

Hasaacas Ladies beat their Nigerian counterparts River Angels in the finals of the tournament in Stade Champroux in Abidjan on Thursday, August 5, 2021.

The two finalists have both qualified for the CAF Women’s Championship in Egypt later this year.

