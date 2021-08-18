Ghanaians In Houston Want Consulate Office Open

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey

Ghanaians in Houston, in Texas in the United States of America have expressed great concern about the closure of the Ghana Consulate in the area.

According to them, the decision is depriving Ghanaians in need of consular services, who are now forced to travel to other states and cities.

The situation, they mentioned is creating serious inconvenience to them and is having a dire implication on their finances.

President of the Ghana Association of Houston, Dr. Godwin Agboka in a statement said “the Government of Ghana through the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey announced the removal from office Honourary Consul of Houston, Mr. Jack Webb, effective May 31, 2021. The Executive Board of Ghana Association of Houston have serious concern about this development because the decision and timing have dire implication for the operations of the Ghana Consulate in Houston and the economic activities and the lives of the Ghanaians in the Greater Houston area.

“Specifically, the Ghanaians community has two overarching concerns. Whiles we understand government have the sole mandate in appointing consul, in the removal of Mr. Webb came as a surprise and was taken with no warning to or consultation with any of the stakeholders in the Greater Houston area, including Ghana Association of Houston, Ghana Houston Chamber of Commerce and identified Ghanaian groups and association in Houston. Additionally, the decision does not communicate a transition plan that documents the operational process upon the exit of the Honorary Consul. These developments give the Ghanaian community a great cause for concern,” they stated

They were of the view that expanding the services rendered by the consulate office to meet the need of the growing population would have been better than it closure.

The Ghanaian community is therefore calling for constant dialogue with the office of the sector minister with the leadership of the Ghana Association of Houston concerning the needs of Ghanaian community in Houston, specifically the services rendered by the Consulate Office in Houston.

Furthering to that, they wanted the government to provide a “realistic transition period for Mr Webb to successfully hand over operations of the Consulate to the newly appointed person since it could impede Visa acquisition and other essential services if not done”.

They are therefore calling on the Government of Ghana, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to intervene and open the Consulate Office since it was contributing greatly and helping Ghanaians in the fourth biggest state in the USA and neighbours.

By Vincent Kubi