UTAG Calls Off Strike

Striking University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) has agreed to call off its two-week strike after an emergency meeting with the National Labour Commission (NLC) and Employment and Labour Relations and Education Ministries.

They have agreed to go back to the negotiation table from Monday August 23, 2021, according to a memorandum of agreement between government and the university teachers.

Additionally, steps are being taken by the National Labour Commission to discontinue all legal processes against the striking lecturers

It would be recalled that the National Labour Commission had secured an interlocutory injunction to compel UTAG members to call off their strike.

The injunction from the Labour Court 1 secured on Friday, August 6, 2021, ordered all members of the Association to immediately return to work.

The industrial action by the group has reportedly had a consequences on academic activities in various campuses.

Authorities of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and the University of Ghana suspended indefinitely their end-of-semester examinations.

UTAG is demanding the implementation of a 2012 Single Spine package which puts entry-level lecturers on a salary of $2,084.

By Vincent Kubi