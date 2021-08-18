Sarkodie Lands In Nigeria With ‘No Pressure’ Album

Sarkodie

Weeks after touring Ghanaian media houses with his “No Pressure” album, rapper Sarkodie and his team are out there in Nigeria to promote the new album.

Instagram photos on Wednesday showed Sarkodie and the team touching down in Lagos.

Other photos showed him in the studios of City 105.1fm, a Lagos based lifestyle radio station which appeals to a broad range of audience.

The hardworking rapper is leaving no stone unturned to push the album to the world.

Indications are that he wants to push more in Africa before promoting it outside the continent.

The 16-track album was released on July 30, 2021 and is currently available on major streaming platforms.

No Pressure was executively produced by Sarkodie himself and KJ Spio. It features fellow Ghanaian acts Medikal, MOG Music, Kwesi Arthur, Benerl and Darkovibes, Nigerian singer Oxlade and South Africa’s Cassper Nyovest. The rest are Harmonize (Tanzania), Gigs (UK), and Vic Mensa (US) and Wale (US).

The album was first scheduled to drop on July 9, but the rapper delayed it to July 30.

By Francis Addo