GIS Arrests 35 Illegal Immigrants From 4 Countries At Nandom

The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) in the Upper West Region have arrested 35 foreign nationals for entering Ghana illegally.

The illegal migrants, who comprised 11 Burkinabes, 19 Malians, two Sierra Leoneans and three Guineans, aged between 17 and 55 years, were arrested in Nandom at about 6:40pm on Tuesday, August 17.

This was contained in a statement signed by Upper West Regional Public Affairs Officer of the GIS, Inspector Ibn Yussif Duranah Abdul-Mumin Seidu.

“The illegal migrants were on board a Hyundai Bus with registration number AS-3413-20. They comprised 19 males and 16 females.

“They were screened by the Port Health authorities before being sent out of Ghana into Burkina Faso at the Hamile Border Post at 9:30pm” the statement added.

It noted that the illegal migrants entered into the country through unapproved routes, travelling to Accra, Kumasi and Sunyani for economic, education and family visit purposes.

It called on the general public to support the GIS in its quest to combat irregular migration to and from the country.

The statement said the GIS was mandated to control the movement of people into and out of the country as well as to enforce the presidential directive of the closure of land borders, and that it could not achieve that without the maximum support of the public.

“…we urge the general public to collaborate with state security agencies to win the battle. The preparedness of the Ghana Immigration Service to combat illegal migration is non-negotiable,” the statement added.

It also cautioned persons who facilitated the activities of irregular migration to desist from the act, saying, “We can assure you that your days are numbered where the law would catch up with you and mercy would have been too late”.

GNA