Workers’ Unions Of CKT-UTAS Suspends Strike

The Workers’ Unions of the C. K. Tedam University of Technology and Applied Science (CKT-UTAS) have suspended its industrial action over the migration of members onto the Controller and Accountant General’s Department (CAGD) payroll.

A statement signed by Dr Jonas Bugase, President, University Teachers Association of Ghana, CKT-UTAS, called on all its members to resume work with immediate effect.

It said the decision to suspend the strike was reached following a Memorandum of Agreement signed between the Ministry of Education and the Unions for all migration processes to be halted until all the conditions precedent for the migration of public universities unto the CAGD’s payroll were met.

The agreement, the statement said, was reached at a meeting on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, between the Minister of Education and the Workers’ Unions leaders and management of the S.D. Dombo University of Business and Integrated Development Studies and the CKT-UTAS, with the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission, and the CAGD in attendance.

“We wish to give special thanks to the Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, the Minister of Education for his intervention and show of leadership in bringing resolution to the matter”

“We further pray the Minister to hold all the relevant stakeholders that must act on the agreement to do so speedily and thanked all stakeholders who supported us in the fight for our welfare”, it said.

The indefinite strike, which started on August 2, 2021, was necessitated by the inability of the government to provide favourable response on the road map for payment of their salaries from August 2021 onwards and halting the intended unilateral migration process pending the final resolution of the matter by the National Labour Commission.

GNA