Volta Assembly Members Get 653 Motorbikes

The government has presented some 653 motorbikes for distribution to Assembly Members in the Volta Region.

Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Yao Letsa handed over the Supreme Star motorbikes in a symbolic ceremony to the elected and appointed Assembly-members from the 18 Municipal and District Assemblies (MDAs) in the Volta region.

He said the facility was to make movement and transport effective in their various areas of jurisdiction.

A representative of JSA Logistics Ghana Limited, suppliers of the 150 CC motorbikes, Lebene Fiati, described the facility as sleek, heavy with robust wheels and suspension.

He said South Tongu received the highest number of 58 bikes, with the least going to the Akatsi North district with 18 and Ho Municipal receiving 42 bikes.

Johnny Akpabli and Kudjoh Attah, Deans of Presiding Members and MDAs in the Region, thanked the government and President Akufo-Addo for the offer and pledged on behalf of the membership to use the facility to enhance their work.

GNA