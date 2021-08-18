Education Minister empowers Bosomtwe Youth

The Minister for Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, has launched an initiative aimed at developing skills for the youth within Bosomtwe, the constituency he represents in Parliament.

The initiative also seeks to reduce the rate of youth unemployment within the constituency.

So far, the initiative has empowered 100 youth with start-up skill training and seed capitals to start their businesses and satisfy other needs.

Dr. Adutwum while delivering a set of hair dryers and sewing machines at the “Bosomtwe One Stop Development centre” emphasized the need for solutions tailored to suit challenges confronting the youth.

Currently, the center is supporting 100 participants and out of it, 20 have received sewing machines and hair dryers.

Five members have been enrolled in vocational training, 20 have also bought nursing training, immigration and university forms which have been already submitted.

There are funds for others to start businesses or expand their businesses.

An amount of GHC10,000 is being set aside for these beneficiaries.

The project is funded by Plan International Ghana and the Minister of Education who doubles as a member of parliament for Bosomtwe constituency.

By Annie Wharton Savage