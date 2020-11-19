Beauty Queen Advocates Mfantseman For Peace

Afriyie GMB

Fifth runner-up of this year’s Ghana’s Most Beautiful (GMB), Mercy Afua Fiankobea Nartey, also known as Afriyie GMB, has advocated for peaceful elections during December 7 polls.

The beauty queen indicated that, there is a need to maintain peace before, during and after the 2020 elections.

Afriyie made this statement at her homecoming ceremony when she paid a courtesy call on the chiefs and elders of the Mfantseman traditional area.

“As a peace ambassador, it is within my power to educate my natives on the benefits of peaceful elections,” she said.

Afriyie made references to the late Ekow Quansah Hayford, Member of Parliament for Mfantseman Constituency who was killed by unknown assailants, indicating that persons culpable should face the law to release tension mounted in the region.

Chief of Saltpond, Nana Baah (VII), allured her initiatives, pledged to support her to help achieve the intended goals.

He advised the youth to desist from violence to allow peace to reign.

The Mfantseman for peace walk will take place this Saturday and will begin from Biriwa and end at Saltpond, observing all safety protocols.

Afriyie GMB won the hearts of viewers during the 2020 Ghana’s Most Beautiful pageant, where she twice emerged as the star performer.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke