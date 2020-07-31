Beauty Queen Distributes PPE In Tamale

Ms. Baciara Abigail Bentie (Baci), winner of the 2014 edition of TV3’s Ghana’s Most Beautiful, has distributed some Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to a number of places in the Sissala East Municipality.

The items included 800 pieces of nose mask, eight veronica buckets, 400 pieces of soap, 12 boxes of sanitizers, three boxes of tissue paper and two packs of diapers.

The beneficiary institutions, places and communities included Tumu Municipal Hospital, the Tumu Kouro’s Palace, Tumu market, Kowie and Kong communities as well as Radford FM.

The donation, which formed part of the beauty queen’s contribution towards the fight against the coronavirus pandemic in the country, was through her ‘MALOL–LOL’ (meaning ‘Thank You’ in Sissali) Foundation.

The beauty queen, who started a campaign to educate and distribute PPE to market women in the northern part of the country, noted that most Ghanaians were still ignorant about the existence of the virus.

According to her, “everyone’s support is needed to win the fight against the virus, and all should endeavour to assist those who will not be able to get access to the PPE, most especially the nose mask.”

Baci said aside the donation she was also embarking on an educational campaign to educate people on the dangers of the virus and the need to observe the recommended protocols.

In Tamale, she made a donation of over 1,500 FDA-approved masks from Key Textiles, 20 veronica buckets, two boxes of hand sanitizers, tissue paper and hand washing soap.

Presenting the items to the Dakpema of Tamale, Naa Bawa Fuseini, Baci called for more education on coronavirus.

She is optimistic the rate of spread will minimize when education is intensified.

At the Tumu Hospital, Mr Alex Bapula, the Municipal Director of Health Services, thanked Baci for the gesture, while calling on the public for more support for the hospital.

Kuoro Richard Babini Kanton IV, Paramount Chief of the Tumu Traditional Area, equally expressed gratitude to Baci and her Foundation for the donation and her resolve to embark on a sensitization drive to increase awareness and prevention of the disease.

Kuoro Babini Kanton, who is also a member of the Council of State, prayed for God’s blessings upon the life of the beauty queen so that she could continue to carry on with her good work.