Becca Welcomes Baby Girl

Becca and husband

Celebrated songstress Becca has welcomed a bouncy baby girl, six months after tying the nuptial knot with her husband, Tobi Sanni Daniel.

There isn’t much info about the delivery, but a close source confirmed to NEWS-ONE that she has, indeed welcomed a new family member.

A myjoyonline report also revealed the singer delivered outside of Ghana.

Becca and the then Nigerian boyfriend, Tobi Sanni Daniel, got married on Saturday, August 18, 2018, in Accra.

Tobi Sanni Daniel, 41, has been described as a wealthy Nigerian banker and entertainment executive.

He owns the State of the Mind Entertainment, a company which manages artistes like Ice Prince Zamani and manages entertainment accounts for major institutions such as the Nigerian Ministry of Sports, Nigerian Ministry of Youth Development and Ovation Carol (under Ovation International Magazine).

The singer’s marriage attracted different reactions, with many people congratulating them for their union.