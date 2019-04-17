Bechem Demolish Sports Factory

Hope Avayevu Kodzo

Bechem United U-17 on Monday began their quest for glory in Dallas rightly when they recorded an emphatic 5-0 win over their counterparts, The Sports Factory Academy (TSF).

Hope Avayevu Kodzo opened the scoring with a spot kick, had another disallowed and later added two more, after which Michael Ankomah-Bempong and a superb free-kick from Razak Abubakar made it five.

Ranked 15th in New Jersey, TSF had no control of the game as their side was totally outclassed on the day.

Coach Freddie Etsiakoh said, “It was a fantastic start to the competition winning by five goals, but we can improve our game. Tomorrow is another day we will rest, recover and take on new challenges as it comes.”

“It’s a great feeling to score three goals. I thank my teammates and the coaches for their good work,” Hope Avayevu Kodzo added.

Victor Asante, who was judged man of the match, attributed his feat to team work. He thanked God and called for Ghanaians to support the team.

The team faced Solar South from Texas yesterday, but the result was not available at press time.