Bechem United Leads The Way at 25th Annual Dinner and Awards Night

Bechem United Football Club celebrated its 25th Annual Dinner and Awards Night on saturday, 11th January, 2025 at the newly opened Hunters Joint, a restaurant located at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Stadium. The event, themed “Creating Jobs for the Youth,” brought together supporters, stakeholders and community members to celebrate the club’s achievements and launch impactful initiatives.

Launch of Agribusiness Program

As part of the event, Bechem United unveiled an innovative program aimed at empowering supporters and the general public to venture into agribusiness.

This initiative is being facilitated through the Bechem United Credit Union, with the launch of four initial products under an out-grower system: 1. Maize and vegetable farming 2. Poultry and piggery farming. Beneficiaries of this program will be required to provide guarantees from their respective associations or groups, which will share joint responsibility for loan repayment. The Credit Union will also play a critical role in facilitating the marketing of the products to ensure the program’s sustainability.

Community Development Initiatives

Bechem United continues to prioritize community development. The club announced that two 20-seater W/C toilet facilities, under construction at the Bechem Government Hospital and Adum, are scheduled to be commissioned in Easter this year.

During the event, the club’s President expressed concern over the low patronage of the Library and IT Center, which was donated to the community four years ago and offers free access to the public.

The President urged the community to take full advantage of this resource to support education and digital literacy.

The 25th Annual Dinner and Awards Night was not only an occasion to celebrate the club’s milestones but also a platform to reiterate Bechem United’s commitment to community empowerment and development.