Mahama Recalls Diplomatic Passports

In a bold move, President Mahama’s administration has initiated a recall of Diplomatic and Service Passports issued by the previous administration, citing the need to prevent misuse and maintain the integrity of the diplomatic engagements.

This development is seen as a significant step towards ensuring that the country’s official travel documents are used responsibly and in line with national and international standards.

According to a letter signed by Secretary to the President, Callistus Mahama, the recall exercise is aimed at verifying the eligibility of holders of Diplomatic and Service Passports issued by the previous administration.

The letter directs the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to take several steps to facilitate the process, including issuing a public notice, setting a deadline for compliance, and conducting verification of returned passports.

The public notice is expected to inform all holders of Diplomatic and Service Passports issued by the previous administration to return these documents to the Ministry for verification and re-issuance, where applicable.

A deadline of January 24, 2025, has been set for compliance.

The Ministry is also required to conduct a thorough review of all returned passports to ensure that they align with the current eligibility criteria for issuance.

