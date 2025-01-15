Prosper Bani, Kofi Boakye Head Mahama Security At Jubilee House

COP Kofi Boakye (Rtd)

In a strategic move to bolster national security, President Mahama has made key appointments to his security team. Former Interior Minister, Prosper Douglas Bani has been appointed National Security Advisor to the President, bringing a wealth of experience and expertise to the role.

Prosper Bani, a former Minister for the Interior and Chief of Staff, has a proven track record in security matters, having served in various capacities in the past.

Another significant appointment is that of COP Nathan Kofi Boakye (Rtd.), who has been named Director of Operations at the Presidency.

Kofi Boakye, a former Police officer, will oversee operational effectiveness in security matters, ensuring that the President’s security initiatives are executed efficiently.

Kofi Boakye’s appointment is seen as a strategic move, given his extensive experience in security operations.

DCOP Abdul-Osman Razak will serve as the National Security Coordinator, ensuring a cohesive strategy across all security initiatives.

DCOP Razak’s appointment is expected to bring a sense of coordination and unity to the security team, as he works to ensure that all security initiatives are aligned with the President’s vision.

Charles Kipo has been named Director General of the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB), a critical role that requires exceptional leadership and strategic thinking.

Kipo’s appointment is seen as a move to strengthen the country’s intelligence-gathering capabilities, ensuring that the President and his security team are well-informed and equipped to make strategic decisions.

These appointments reflect President Mahama’s commitment to enhancing national security and ensuring the safety of citizens.

-BY Daniel Bampoe