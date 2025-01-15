Mahama Hints Of Appointing New Security Chiefs This Week

President John Dramani Mahama has announced plans to appoint new security chiefs this week, marking a significant shift in the country’s security leadership.

The move comes after the end of former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s term.

During a peace-making mission to Bawku on Tuesday, January 14, 2025, President Mahama revealed that appointments for key security positions would be made within the week.

These positions include the Minister of Defence, Minister of the Interior, National Security Advisor, National Security Coordinator, and NIB Director General.

The President’s announcement is seen as a crucial step in addressing the country’s security challenges, particularly in areas like Bawku, which has been plagued by conflict.

By appointing new security leaders, President Mahama aims to inject fresh perspectives and strategies into the country’s security apparatus.

President Mahama’s commitment to restoring peace in Bawku was evident during his visit, where he met with local leaders, including the Bawku Naaba, Zug-raan Asigri Abugrago Azoka II, and Nayiiri Bohagu Abdulai Mahami, overlord of the Mamprugu traditional area.

The President assured the community that his administration would work tirelessly to address their security concerns and foster lasting peace in the area.

-BY Daniel Bampoe