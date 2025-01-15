Mahama Tips Charles Kipo To Head NIB

In a move aimed at revitalizing the National Investigations Bureau (NIB), formerly known as the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI), President John Mahama has appointed Charles Alhassan Kipo as the new Director-General.

This development is seen as a significant step towards restoring the Bureau’s former glory.

Charles Kipo, a seasoned operative with years of experience working within the state’s internal investigations body, is expected to bring his wealth of knowledge and expertise to his new role.

His appointment reflects the government’s preference for career progression within the institution over appointing an external figure as happened previously.

The NIB has faced significant challenges in recent years, including allegations of compromised recruitment standards and a decline in its capacity for intelligence gathering and analysis.

Many recruits reportedly lacked the stringent qualifications required in the past, turning the Bureau into a hub for political loyalists with limited interest in investigative work.

Kipo’s predecessor, Nana Attobrah Quaicoe, faced controversy during his tenure, including allegations of involvement in a state land grabbing scandal.

The Bureau’s reputation suffered significantly during this period, and many have called for a return to its former days of effective overt and covert operations.

-BY Daniel Bampoe