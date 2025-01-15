A Plus Threatens To Expose Ex-Minister Over Ahmed Suale’s Murder

A Plus

Kwame Asare-Obeng, Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central Constituency, has threatened to expose a high-profile minister from the previous government who was allegedly involved in contracting assailants to carry out the murder of investigative journalist Ahmed Suale.

Ahmed Suale was shot dead in Accra on January 16, 2019, in an apparent contract killing.

In a post on his Facebook wall, Kwame Asare-Obeng aka A-Plus said he was invited to the CID headquarters last year to provide information regarding Suale’s murder.

During the meeting, he identified the high-profile minister and disclosed his source, which he claims is highly credible.

A-Plus is demanding that the CID director update the public on the progress of the investigation and indicate whether additional time is required.

If no update is provided within 48 hours, he has vowed to invoke his authority as a Member of Parliament to formally summon the Ghana Police Service to brief Parliament on the case.

He also threatened to use his social media platforms to update the nation on what he knows about the matter, including the name of the alleged perpetrator.

The murder of Ahmed Suale has been a highly publicised case, with many calling for justice and accountability.

The International Press Institute (IPI) has condemned the lack of progress in holding those responsible to account and has called for transparency from the authorities about the status of the investigation.

In a related development, Ghana’s former Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame, revealed that his office received no docket on the murder of Ahmed Suale, citing a lack of commitment from the state to solving the case.

-BY Daniel Bampoe