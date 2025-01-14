National Fire Service Declares War Against Markets Fire

In a bid to enhance fire safety in the country’s major markets, the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has issued new directives, effective immediately.

According to a press release dated January 14, 2025, the GNFS aims to safeguard lives and property by deploying personnel and fire appliances to various markets across the country.

The Chief Fire Officer, Julius A. Kuunuor, has instructed that personnel and fire appliances be deployed from 1800 hours to 0600 hours daily to provide round-the-clock fire cover.

Additionally, a dedicated task force will patrol the markets daily to ensure swift action in case of any fire outbreaks and provide constant vigilance.

The GNFS will also establish fire units/posts in key markets across the country to intensify fire safety education, conduct inspections, and ensure compliance with fire safety protocols.

Furthermore, all GNFS personnel assigned to market protection duties will submit daily Situation Reports (SITREPS) to the National Headquarters Operations (NHQ OPS INFO) platform for further review and action.

The GNFS will work closely with market authorities, the Ghana Police Service, and National Security to ensure effective surveillance, protection, and quick response to any fire-related incidents.

This collaborative approach underscores the GNFS’s dedication to ensuring the safety and security of markets, which are vital to the country’s economy and daily life.

The cooperation of all stakeholders, including market authorities, traders, and the general public, is essential for the success of this initiative.

The GNFS has urged the public to report any fire-related incidents promptly and to support the service in its efforts to prevent fires and protect lives and property.

In recent years, Ghana has experienced several devastating market fires, resulting in significant losses to traders and the economy.

However, the GNFS’s new directives aim to mitigate the risk of such incidents and ensure a safer environment for all.

BY Daniel Bampoe