Mahama Appoints Acting CEO For MIIF

President John Dramani Mahama has appointed Ms. Justina Nelson as the Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Minerals Income and Investment Fund (MIIF), in accordance with Article 195(1) of the Constitution and Section 21(2) of the MIIF Act, 2018 (Act 978).

This development comes after the recent removal of Edward Nana Yaw Koranteng, who served as the CEO of MIIF since 2021.

Nana Yaw Koranteng, a seasoned lawyer and corporate and investment banker with over 24 years of experience, was instrumental in shaping MIIF’s investment strategy and overseeing the management of Ghana’s equity interest in mining companies.

Ms. Nelson, a professional banker with over 20 years of experience, is currently a Group Head at Zenith Bank (Ghana) Limited, overseeing the Energy and Commercial Banking sectors.

She holds a Master of Law in Corporate and Commercial Law and a Master in Business Administration (Marketing) from the University of Ghana, as well as a Bachelor of Law (Hons) degree from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) and a Bachelor of Arts (Hons) degree in Management and Psychology from the University of Ghana.

BY Daniel Bampoe