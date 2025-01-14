Involve Workers In Decision Making- TEWU Tells Mahama

The Teachers and Educational Workers’ Union( TEWU) of Trade Union Congress (TUC) has called on President John Dramani Mahama to involve workers when making decisions.

TEWU in a statement explained that it is the hope of the Union and the citizens at large to be heard by the government and be involved in decision making.

“We expect Constructive dialogue and engagement to be the catch phrase for labour and government relations”, said General Secretary, TEWU King James Azortibah.

Again, it advised the government not to see labour as an afterthought but to rather factor labour reviews when taking major socio-economic policy decisions, like review of the Free Senior High School Programme, the 1992 Constitution, Ghana-IMF agreements, among others, since decisions made by the government affect Ghanaian workers in both the formal and informal sectors of the economy.

Further, it also urged the government to address pending issues with the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) in relation to the delayed conclusion and implementation of reviewed conditions of service for the members in Ghana Education Service (GES), Ghana Museums And Monuments Board (GMMB), and the Ghana Library Authority (GLA), as well as the Public and Technical Universities and advised that those issues be address by the government to meet the conditions of service of the Labour Union.

TEWU further wished Ghanaian workers a Prosperous New Year 2025 and encouraged workers to be productive in order to enhance national development.

By Florence Asamoah Adom