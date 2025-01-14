CSD Reform Engages Minority Ethnic Groups

The Center for Social Development (CSD) Reform, has organized a stakeholder engagement with minority ethnic groups in Tamale in the Northern Region.

In partnership with the Coastal States Stability Mechanism (CSSM), CSD Reform is implementing the PAVE in the Northern Ghana Project framework.

The stakeholder engagement aims to enhance understanding of the project framework, mobilize communities around its activities, and acknowledge the contributions of minority ethnic groups to nation-building by working to eliminate discriminatory practices against them.

Madam Killian Braimah, Project Officer at CSD Reform, who delivered a speech on behalf of the Executive Director, David Y. Issaka expressed satisfaction that the outcomes of the 2024 Presidential and Parliamentary elections were generally peaceful.

She noted that the skirmishes recorded in some constituencies necessitate more rigorous post-election engagements to address underlying issues, restore broken relationships, and ensure peace and security.

According to Madam Braimah, the PAVE in Northern Ghana Project aims to improve peace and security in Ghana’s electoral process through transparency, inclusion, and civic consciousness, ultimately leading to credible electoral outcomes.

“To achieve this project goal, we are focused on increasing civic awareness among minority ethnic and excluded groups to promote inclusive electoral outcomes.” She stated

She also mentioned that the PAVE in Northern Ghana Project plans to implement cross-cutting interventions, including monitoring, evaluation, and learning activities.

“This stakeholder meeting will advance the project’s inclusion strategy by enhancing the recognition of ethnic minorities in policy planning,

implementation, monitoring, and evaluation. CSD Reform is currently producing post-election messages to foster cohesion, utilizing an audio-visual cinema van. We will continue to rely on your cooperation and the support of the NCCE in mobilizing project communities ahead of the arrival of the civic awareness creation team,” she added.

The PAVE in Northern Ghana Project framework encompasses three regions: Northern, Savanna, and North-East, covering nine districts and twenty-seven communities.

