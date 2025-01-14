Disbaled Pupil Drops Out of School

Banuman Christopher Konlan, a vibrant and intelligent 10-year-old from Bimbagu-Puli in the Bunkpurugu-Nakpanduri district of the North East Region, has unfortunately dropped out of school due to his disability.

Prior to dropping out, Banuman refused to let his condition define him. With his friends by his side, he navigatedthe ups and downs of school life, often using a stick he fashioned into a crutch to aid his movement.

He commuted several kilometers from home to school, a journey that became increasingly difficult for him, ultimately leading to his decision to leave school because of the distance.

Known for his curiosity and a heart full of dreams, Banuman aspires to become a doctor. However, a tragic accident last year changed everything when he fell from a tree, resulting in the amputation of his leg.

This situation has compelled Banuman’s father, Konlan Dalubinin, to reconsider his son’s education, leading to his decision to withdraw him from school to relieve him of the daily struggles and health complications.

In an exclusive interview with DGN Online, Banuman said “I am always tired when I walk to school because it’s far from home, and that makes me sleep sometimes in school because I’m always exhausted.”

“I feel sad anytime I see my schoolmates going to school while I sit under the tree because of my condition. I want to be in school and become a doctor in the future.”

His teachers recognize his brilliance but feel helpless in providing the financial support he needs, as the pressures of his condition and the struggle to keep up with his studies have intensified.

Mr. Dalubinin, the Father of Banuman, told DGN Online that he was compelled to sell his farm produce to cover the cost of his son’s amputation and recovery process, leaving him without the financial means to support Banuman’s education.

“I am appealing to any individual or organization that can support my son with a wheelchair, crutches, school uniforms, and other necessities to enable him to return to school and pursue his dream of becoming a doctor.”

The Sustainable Development Goal 4 calls for inclusive, equitable, and quality education, as well as the promotion of lifelong learning opportunities for all. The currently situation of Banuman has greatly affected his education and will affect the achievement of SDG goal 4 if nothing is done to rescue him.

FROM Eric Kombat