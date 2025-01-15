Reject ORAL Team Invitation- Minority Tells NPP Members

The Minority Caucus in Parliament has issued a stern warning to its members, urging them to decline any requests from the Oral Team, led by North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

According to the Suame MP, John Darko, the ORAL Team’s operations are unconstitutional and aimed at harassing former government officials.

Addressing a press conference at PARLIAMENT House, John Darko expressed concerns over the Team’s activities, stating that they are “putting the work of the police, EOCO, and Special Prosecutor out of business.”

He emphasized that the team’s actions are not only unconstitutional but also undermine the rule of law.

The Suame MP revealed that the Minister for Justice and Attorney General Designate, a law professor, had justified the Oral Team’s operations when he appeared before the appointments committee.

The Suame MP, John Darko found this justification alarming, stating that “as a law professor, he should have condemned it, but rather he justified it.”

Joh Darko warned that the Oral Team’s actions are a form of persecution targeted at former government officials.

He cited instances where the team had entered homes, seized vehicles, and taken over lands from individuals who had legally acquired them.

The Minority Caucus has advised its members to boycott any invitations from the Oral Team, emphasizing that they will not be part of any unconstitutional activities.

John Darko urged the people of Ghana to be aware of the Oral Team’s operations and not to tolerate any form of persecution or harassment.

The Oral Team, led by Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has been at the center of controversy in recent times.

The team’s operations have been criticized by some as being partisan and targeted at former government officials.

However, the Minority Caucus’s decision to boycott the team’s requests is likely to escalate the controversy surrounding the Oral Team’s activities.

-BY Daniel Bampoe