MUSIGA Mourns Teddy Osei

The musicians union of Ghana (MUSIGA) has paid tribute to the late leader of Osibisa, Teddy Osei who passed away on Tuesday, January 14 in London.

News of the death of the legend was confirmed by Kofi Amoakohene of DreamChild Foundation who worked closely with the deceased who died aged 88.

He is best known as the leader of the Afro-rock band Osibisa, founded in 1969.

Teddy Osei, who co-founded Osibisa in 1969, was renowned for blending Afrobeat, highlife and rock to create a globally recognised sound.

Born on December 1937, Teddy’s musical journey began in his youth when he was first introduced to musical instruments and his passion for music led him to pick up the saxophone during his college years in Sekondi, where he attempted to form a band with friends.

The president of MUSIGA, Bessa Simons told Daily Guide Network that Teddy Osei was not only just a pioneer in the world of music but also a cultural ambassador who help bridge the gap between African rhythms and global sound.

His contributions to the genre of world music, particularly through the fusion of African, Caribbean and Western influences, have inspired countless musicians around the globe.

Bessa Simons eulogised Teddy Osei as a musical great who played a crucial role in shaping and promoting Ghanaian music on the international stage.

He added, “As we reflect on his remarkable life and career, we are reminded of Teddy Osei’s unwavering commitment to his craft and his dedication to uplifting Ghanaian music on the international music scene.

He was a true legend in the world music scene whose influence will continue to resonate for generation to come.

