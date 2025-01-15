Aklerh Releases First Single In 2025

Ghanaian Afrodancehall sensation Aklerh on Wednesday January 15 released latest single, “Mash Up,” to entertain her fans.

This vibrant track infuses Afrobeat influences, seamlessly blending traditional rhythms with contemporary sounds.

“This song reflects my personal feelings and artistic evolution,” Aklerh shares. Collaborating with renowned producer Tubhani Muzik, Aklerh delivers a sound that resonates with both loyal fans and newcomers alike.

The track introduces unique sonic textures, including glitchy beats and warm synths, enhancing its immersive quality. These elements combine to create a rich soundscape that distinguishes “Mash Up” from her previous work.

Released under Revolution Records, “Mash Up” will be available on all major digital platforms. Follow Aklerh on social media via @AklerhMusic for updates and behind-the-scenes content as she embarks on this exciting new chapter in her career.