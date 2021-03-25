Bechem United Supports Bechem Hospital

The management presenting the items to Dr. Adjei Darko

Premiership side Bechem United has provided the Bechem United Hospital with Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

The items, worth thousands of Cedis included over 5000 garments, face masks, goggles and other accessories required to fight the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The management of the club stated that the gesture was to help the hospital and the community it operated in combating the pandemic.

Dr. Adjei Darko of Bechem Hospital, who received the items expressed thanks to management of Bechem United and promised to use it for the intended purpose.”

Somewhere last year, Bechem United embarked on the same exercise—distributing PPE to some communities in Bechem.

Bechemhene, Nana Fosu Gyeabour Akoto, also thanked the donors for the gesture.

Meanwhile, the club president, Kingsley Owusu- Achau, has announced that Tepa Hospital and Duayaw Nkwanta will have their turn today as recipients of the gesture.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum