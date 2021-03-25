‘Beat Bafana Bafana And Qualify’

Wakaso, captains the team. INSET: the Sports Minister

Youth and Sports Minister Yusif Mustapha has charged the Black Stars to return home from South Africa with all the points when they cross swords with Bafana Bafana today.

The team arrived in South Africa yesterday after departing Ghana on Tuesday night for the penultimate Group C qualifier at the FNB Stadium.

Before they left the shores of this country, the Sports Minister visited the team and in his solidarity message he told the CK Akonnor charge to play above themselves to ensure a win.

To him, although the task is daunting, a win will hand them qualification to next year’s African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroun, which will make the Sao Tome and Principe last qualifier a mere academic exercise.

“…You are all welcome; I welcome you on behalf of the President and on my own behalf. If there is anything Ghanaians are longing for, it is winning the AFCON trophy.

“Put in your uttermost best to beat Bafana Bafa and that will make your last qualifier against Sao Tome a mere formality. We are behind you and wish you the very best,” he told the team after their last training before departure.

Ghana beat their South African counterparts 2-0 in Cape Cost in the first leg, and hoping to replicate same feat in the return fixture on foreign land.

Meanwhile, the Stars go into the game without their England based trio of the Ayew brothers – Dede and Jordan – as well as Thomas Partey, due to UK COVID-19 quarantine restrictions.

But indications are that they will be available to partner Mubarak Wakaso, who is expected to captain the team in South Africa for the last qualifier against Sao Tome.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum