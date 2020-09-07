Bechem Utd. Chief Proposes GFA, Stakeholders Meeting

Kingsley Owusu-Achau

THE PRESIDENT of Bechem United, Kingsley Owusu-Achau, has proposed a GFA-stakeholders meeting on quarterly basis.

He said the meeting will offer the country’s football governing body and its stakeholders such as referees, GHALCA, media and experts the platform to address issues on football and how to develop the game.

The football administrator cum businessman, who is widely known as Agama, pointed out that the meetings will ensure that the Ghana football outfit runs its activities on transparent lines as well as seek relevant ideas from stakeholders.

He said, “In my view, quarterly the GFA, GHALCA, referees and the media should appoint three people from each group so they can meet and discuss issues affecting the game as well as measures to promote it.

“Through this, the media especially can send a good message to the public to also promote the brand and image of Ghana football. When it happens, this way it will help in securing sponsorship for the GFA.”

Agama added, “The FA should try and make its audited accounts available every quarterly to the public so those who invest their money in the game will have some hope.”

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and the Finance Ministry should issue tax bonds to the FA to sell to corporate Ghana. Companies that will be dealing with the clubs will add the bonds to their tax returns.”

He continued, “In the end, the three parties—government, corporate and clubs—will benefit from the bonds as the clubs will sell the bonds to companies as part of tax to the state, while the clubs market the companies’ brands by way of advertisement for them. Football is a very big business and we have a lot of prominent people doing football and we should hold the game in high esteem.”

Agama admonished GFA president Kurt Okraku not to tag anybody as opposition but rather embrace all divergent views to ensure unity in the football fraternity in order to achieve his targets.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum