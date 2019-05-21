Becky Cuts Sod For New Health Center

From the left MP for Bortiano Amanfrom,Nii Kwame Anum Chief of Kwame Anum ,First Lady and MCE of Ga South

First Lady of the Republic of Ghana H.E. Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo has today 21st May, 2019 cut the sod for the construction of a 16 bed fully equipped Health Centre at Kwame Anum in the Ga South Municipality.

The facility, being constructed with funding by the Infanta Malaria Prevention Foundation (IMPF) would serve the over 82,000 population of Kofi Anum, Ashalaja and other surrounding communities.

It would complement services rendered by the Obom Health Centre, the only health facility in the Obom sub-district.

Addressing dignitaries at the ceremony, Mrs Akufo-Addo who is also founder of the Infanta Malaria Prevention Foundation, said her Organisation strongly believes that access to quality healthcare is a basic human right, and so are passionate when it comes to bringing healthcare to the doorsteps of Ghanaians.

She indicated that “part of what we do”, “is to provide health facilities in communities that urgently need them, and Obom Sub-district is one such community”.

She urged Organisations and Institutions to support the quest for universal primary healthcare stating.

The First Lady said “for everyone to have reasonable access to quality health care irrespective of where they live, every community deserves to have a range of both preventive and curative healthcare by skilled providers”.

Mrs. Akufo-Addo expressed optimism that the new facility when completed by the end of the year would be well staffed to provide the critical services needed and the health workers posted there will work tirelessly to provide the desired quality of care.

This, she said would go a long way to take pressure off the Obom Health Centre while bringing quality healthcare closer and accessible to the people.

On behalf of the Infanta Malaria Prevention Foundation, Mrs Akufo-Addo thanked political, traditional and opinion leaders in Ga- South for their support in ensuring a successful project take-off, and asked that they continue to provide protection for workers and equipment on site to ensure a successful and timely completion of the project for the benefit of all.

She used the opportunity to encourage the practice of sleeping under treated mosquito nets to prevent malaria and advised pregnant mothers to attend antenatal clinics, test for HIV, and exclusively breastfeed their babies for at least six months for better health.

The Chief of Kwame Anum, Nii Kwame Anum, expressing his profound gratitude to Mrs. Akufo-Addo and the Infanta Malaria Prevention Foundation for selecting their community to put up the Health facility, described it as timely relief in the face of the rapid rate of population increase in the Ga South district with its attendant pressure on social infrastructure.