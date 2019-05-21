Bawumia Hosts India Military Delegation

VICE PRESIDENT Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has hosted a delegation of the India National Defence College Course (Course 59).

The delegation was led by Air Vice Marshal Bakul Vaikunthrai Upadhay to the Jubilee House, the seat of Government in Accra.

DGN Online understands that the delegation is in Ghana on a study tour.

Members of the delegation are hoping to acquaint themselves with a better understanding of the security challenges, socio-economic development, political outlook and military capabilities of Ghana.

Commenting on the delegation’s visit to the Jubilee House, Dr. Bawumia said, “we had fruitful deliberations about Ghana and India cooperation and shared thoughts on how Ghana can remain a peaceful country to anchor the many gains made in the economic development front in the last few years.”

BY Melvin Tarlue